English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Irish regulator proceeds with Facebook hack probe

04 OCT 2018

The Republic of Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) formally opened an investigation to identify if Facebook breached EU General Data protection Regulation (GDPR), following a security hack which affected 50 million user accounts.

DPC, which is Facebook’s lead regulator in European Union, confirmed in a statement it is investigating the breach, which was disclosed by the social media giant last week.

The watchdog said its investigation will examine Facebook’s compliance with its obligation under GDPR “to implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure the security and safeguarding of the personal data it processes”.

Facebook revealed hackers had exposed a security vulnerability which left 50 million users open to having their accounts taken over: the company reset the security credentials on a total of 90 million accounts (40 million of which were adjusted as a precaution) and informed law enforcement agencies.

EU GDPR rules came into force in May 2018 and could see Facebook hit with fines of up to 4 per cent of global revenue if found guilty of breaking privacy laws. The Wall Street Journal previously estimated the fine could amount to around $1.6 billion.

The new regulation requires companies to disclose breaches within 72 hours of discovery, or face steep penalties if they do not adhere to the rules. The latest Facebook hack existed in July 2017, but it was only identified on 25 September, before being publicly declared three days later.

Reuters said DPC regulates a number of US multinationals with European headquarters based in Dublin.

Facebook reportedly told the watchdog it is also conducting its own review into the recent issues and taking steps to mitigate future risks to users.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed the hack did not extend to its other platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Facebook prepares WhatsApp ads

Facebook could face $1.6B EU fine over massive hack

Zuckerberg offers VR update at Oculus unveiling

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association