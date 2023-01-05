 Irish regulator continues to turn screw on Meta - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Irish regulator continues to turn screw on Meta

05 JAN 2023

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) hit Meta Platforms with a total fine of €390 million for two separate data breaches, while directing the company to bring its processing operations into compliance within three months.

DPC announced in a statement it had concluded two inquiries into Meta’s data processing operations, for both Facebook and Instagram. For breaches of GDPR related to Facebook, it fined Meta €210 million, and €180 million for Instagram.

The inquires concern two complaints raised in Austria and Belgium about Facebook and Instagram respectively, “each one raising the same basic issues”,  made on 25 May 2018, the date GDPR came into operation.

The complaints allege Meta forced users to agree to data processing before being allowed to use Facebook and Instagram, in breach of the newly deployed GDPR rules.

If the users’ did not accept the terms, the services would no longer have been accessible, explained DPC’s statement.

New investigation
Interestingly, DPC actually did not believe the company had been in breach of GDPR when the complaints were initially raised. However, the issue was escalated to peer regulators in the EU and EEA, before being taken to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) which ruled that action should be taken.

EDPB has also told DPC to launch a new investigation into all of Facebook and Meta’s data procession operations, placing a focus on the company’s use of personal data.

Meta said in a blog post that it believed its approach was in line with GDPR rules and intended to appeal the fine.

In September 2022, DPC also slapped a €405 million on Meta for alleged violations of rules related to handling teenagers data on Instagram.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Blog: Can dominance in the metaverse be avoided?

Zuckerberg hits back at metaverse dominance claims

Meta to invest $19.2B in metaverse next year

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association