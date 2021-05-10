 Iraq, Sudan currency woes hit Zain earnings - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iraq, Sudan currency woes hit Zain earnings

10 MAY 2021

Zain Group suffered from the continuing impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on its business in Q1, with the operator also counting the cost of significant currency devaluations in its two largest markets by customer numbers.

In its Q1 earnings statement Zain estimated foreign exchange movements, chiefly in Sudan and Iraq, cost it $177 million in revenue during the period and $66 million in EBITDA.

Although lagging in revenue contributions, its operations in Sudan and Iraq are its two largest by active customer numbers with a combined base of 33.4 million out of a group-wide total of 48.5 million.

As has been the case with its peers and in its own recent quarters, Zain also continued to be hit by “widespread disruption in economic and social activity” as a result of the pandemic.

Across the company revenue fell 6 per cent year-on-year to KWD382 million ($1.3 billion), with net profit dropping 5 per cent to KWD45 million.

However, it added its Q1 2020 profit figure had been positively impacted by the sale of tower assets in Kuwait, making the two not directly comparable. Operationally, it noted profit was up 4 per cent.

Zain CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi (pictured) said the “resilient performance for the quarter reflects the reality of the unavoidable combination of both Covid-19’s ongoing disruption on socio-economic activity and the impact of currency devaluations on the business”.

He added the company had recently taken measures in response to the currency devaluations in Sudan and Iraq including “revamping prices and offering new attractive data monetisation packages”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Zain adds second 5G market

Zain South Sudan backs mobile money effort

Zain KSA amends tower sale terms

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association