iPhone exec to lead Apple AR marketing - Mobile World Live

Apple named its first ever head of marketing for augmented reality (AR) products, signalling it may be preparing to make a major move in the space, Bloomberg reported.

The news agency stated Apple appointed long-time executive Frank Casanova to the position. The executive has been senior director of partner marketing for iPhone since 2007 and took up the AR role this month.

Casanova’s LinkedIn profile suggests the roles will run concurrently as there is no end-date on his iPhone position. The profile explains the AR job involves overseeing “all aspects of product marketing for Apple’s augmented reality initiative”.

The move comes as Apple ramps its efforts around AR and services as iPhone revenue declines. The company has increasingly incorporated AR features into iOS, rolling out new functionality across both iPhone and iPad.

Bloomberg reported the company plans to include a 3D camera in its next generation of iPhones to further boost AR capabilities.

In February 2018, CEO Tim Cook said on an earnings call Apple had “put a lot of energy” into AR.

Apple reportedly acquired specialist display company Akonia Holographics in August 2018.