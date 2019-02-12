 iPhone exec to lead Apple AR marketing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

iPhone exec to lead Apple AR marketing

12 FEB 2019

Apple named its first ever head of marketing for augmented reality (AR) products, signalling it may be preparing to make a major move in the space, Bloomberg reported.

The news agency stated Apple appointed long-time executive Frank Casanova to the position. The executive has been senior director of partner marketing for iPhone since 2007 and took up the AR role this month.

Casanova’s LinkedIn profile suggests the roles will run concurrently as there is no end-date on his iPhone position. The profile explains the AR job involves overseeing “all aspects of product marketing for Apple’s augmented reality initiative”.

The move comes as Apple ramps its efforts around AR and services as iPhone revenue declines. The company has increasingly incorporated AR features into iOS, rolling out new functionality across both iPhone and iPad.

Bloomberg reported the company plans to include a 3D camera in its next generation of iPhones to further boost AR capabilities.

In February 2018, CEO Tim Cook said on an earnings call Apple had “put a lot of energy” into AR.

Apple reportedly acquired specialist display company Akonia Holographics in August 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Publishers irked over Apple news service plans

Apple skirts Qualcomm patent in US complaint

Apple coughs up to end French tax probe

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association