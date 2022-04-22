 IoT player Sigfox finds saviour with UnaBiz - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IoT player Sigfox finds saviour with UnaBiz

22 APR 2022

Singapore-headquartered UnaBiz lined up an acquisition of Sigfox in a deal which will take the IoT specialist out of receivership and enable it to continue commercial activities.

In a statement, Sigfox explained massive IoT service provider UnaBiz was selected out of a total of nine bidders during insolvency proceedings at the Commercial Court of Toulouse. Financial details were not disclosed, although a report from news site Enterprise IoT Insights suggested the buyer is paying around €25 million.

UnaBiz, which operates the Sigfox networks in Singapore and Taiwan, pledged to safeguard 110 out of 174 employees in France.

Henri Bong, co-founder and -CEO of UnaBiz, insisted it will definitely guarantee the French sovereignty of Sigfox”.

Sigfox has been undergoing insolvency proceedings in France since January after financial difficulties associated with Covid-19 (coronavirus) caused a slowdown in business activity.

The company is punting an unlicensed IoT network which competes with licensed LTE-M and NB-IoT options, and states its services are currently available in 75 countries. It has collaborated with UnaBiz since 2016, when the pair formed a strategic partnership with power company Engie to deploy the Sigfox IoT network in Singapore.

UnaBiz specialises in sensor product design, manufacturing and cloud platform services across a range of IoT technologies including Sigfox, LTE-M, NB-IoT and LoRa.

In October 2021, the company indicated it had deployed more than 1 million sensors in at least 25 countries globally.

Bong stated UnaBiz and Sigfox will “strive towards the convergence” of the various low-power IoT technologies.

“The new Sigfox will reinvent itself and collaborate with other IoT communication technologies to seize new market opportunities.”

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Sigfox, especialista en Internet de las Cosas, busca quién la rescate

IoT player Sigfox seeks saviour

Sigfox names new CEO as co-founder steps down

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association