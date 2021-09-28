 Inwit branches out with timber tower - Mobile World Live
Home

Inwit branches out with timber tower

28 SEP 2021

Infrastructure company Inwit claimed it had constructed Italy’s first wooden mobile telecoms tower, using 100 per cent sustainable material in line with a two-year environmental plan.

The tower is next to a Milan city park, providing mobile network coverage and ensuring emergency phone services, which Inwit explained would be beneficial for users of a nearby motorway.

Inwit detailed the lamintated timber structure is glued together, stretches to a height of 40m and features walkways to ease installation of operator antennas and radio links.

Through the initiative, Inwit wants to help redevelop the park and use the best possible environmental options for the infrastructure. The new mast will replace a steel one, which will be dismantled.

Inwit CEO Giovanni Ferigo explained it aimed to be “responsible and sustainable” and, with an increasingly connected future on the horizon, more towers would be needed to meet operator demand.

“It is therefore our duty to come up with alternative materials that reduce the environmental impact throughout the life cycle of the infrastructure and that are more harmonious with the landscape and urban surroundings.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

