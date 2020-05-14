 Intelsat follows OneWeb into Chapter 11 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intelsat follows OneWeb into Chapter 11

14 MAY 2020

Intelsat became the latest satellite service provider to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US, a move made as part of a broader financial restructure to see it through troubled waters around the release of C-band spectrum to the government.

In a statement, Intelsat said the process will likely result in a “substantial reduction” of its legacy debt burden, while delivering an estimated $1 billion in funding needed to adhere to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) order to free-up a total of 280MHz of spectrum in the 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz bands for 5G services.

Intelsat said it had already secured a commitment around this financing as part of its restructure: it stands to to receive $4.87 billion in relocation payments from the FCC relating to the spectrum move.

Stephen Spengler, Intelsat CEO, said: “At the end of this process, we will be on stronger financial footing for the future, further enhancing our industry-leading portfolio of space-based communications services and paving the way for our continued innovation and investments to benefit our customers”.

Rival OneWeb sought Chapter 11 protection in late March, a move GSMA Intelligence noted raised questions around the LEO sector.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

T-Mobile, Verizon reveal Covid relief costs

FCC spotlights rural LTE boost

FCC moves against China Telecom, Unicom

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association