 Intel to inject $1B into Costa Rica - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel to inject $1B into Costa Rica

31 AUG 2023

Intel announced a plan to invest $1.2 billion in its Costa Rican operations over the next two years, covering the development of next-generation technologies and infrastructure upgrades to power the country’s chip sector.

In a statement, Intel explained the investment will help its Costa Rican operations maintain the highest standard to cement its role as a key player in the semiconductor sector, which is experiencing growing demand.

The cash injection further reaffirms its commitment to the country’s technological development goals, Intel added. It plans to use the budget to update infrastructure and technical and engineering skills, aid development of future products and further invest in local talent.

The company also pledged to promote job creation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Intel has a 3,300-strong workforce in Costa Rica, with operations spanning across its 26,000 square metre plant.

Intel’s investment follows a deal in July between the US State Department and Costa Rica to explore semiconductor supply chain opportunities.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association