 Intel targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

13 APR 2022

Intel outlined a plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 as part of its efforts to combat global warming and contribute to reductions across the entire supply chain.

The company pledged to increase energy efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of its products. It will also work with customers and industry partners to create products which reduce its greenhouse gas footprint.

Intel set several interim goals with a deadline of 2030.

These include employing 100 per cent renewable electricity across global operations, investing around $300 million in energy conservation at its facilities to deliver energy savings of 4 billion kilowatt hours and ensuring new factories meet US Green Building Council LEED Programme standards.

It also committed to launch a cross-industry R&D initiative to identify chemicals with lower global warming potential, and develop equipment to eliminate, prevent or reduce air and water pollutants resulting from manufacturing processes.

Also by 2030, Intel targets a reduction in supply chain greenhouse gas emissions of at least 30 per cent and a ten-time increase in energy efficiency for client and server microprocessors.

Intel also aims to lower emissions related to reference platform designs for client form factors by 30 per cent or more.

CEO Pat Gelsinger stated the company was in a “unique position” to enable “customers, partners and our whole value chain” to take action on climate change.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Key Intel chip R&D site gets bigger

Intel serves up €30B chip investment in Europe

Intel destinará 30.000 millones de euros a fabricar chips en Europa
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association