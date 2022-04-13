Intel targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

Intel outlined a plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 as part of its efforts to combat global warming and contribute to reductions across the entire supply chain.

The company pledged to increase energy efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of its products. It will also work with customers and industry partners to create products which reduce its greenhouse gas footprint.

Intel set several interim goals with a deadline of 2030.

These include employing 100 per cent renewable electricity across global operations, investing around $300 million in energy conservation at its facilities to deliver energy savings of 4 billion kilowatt hours and ensuring new factories meet US Green Building Council LEED Programme standards.

It also committed to launch a cross-industry R&D initiative to identify chemicals with lower global warming potential, and develop equipment to eliminate, prevent or reduce air and water pollutants resulting from manufacturing processes.

Also by 2030, Intel targets a reduction in supply chain greenhouse gas emissions of at least 30 per cent and a ten-time increase in energy efficiency for client and server microprocessors.

Intel also aims to lower emissions related to reference platform designs for client form factors by 30 per cent or more.

CEO Pat Gelsinger stated the company was in a “unique position” to enable “customers, partners and our whole value chain” to take action on climate change.