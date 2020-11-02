 Intel scores 5G contract with Dish - Mobile World Live
Home

Intel scores 5G contract with Dish

02 NOV 2020

Intel secured a win in the mobile infrastructure space with a contract to supply virtualised RAN (vRAN) equipment for a standalone 5G deployment by US operator Dish Network.

The operator said it is working with Intel to build a fully virtualised RAN, spanning radio reference designs; fronthaul optimisation; hardware-based security; and server blueprints. It plans to use Intel’s vRAN dedicated accelerator; FlexRAN software reference architecture; Xeon Scalable processors; and Ethernet network adapters.

Development of edge applications for enterprises, open RAN standards, and data optimisation and machine learning technologies is also included.

Marc Rouanne, Dish Network EVP and chief network officer, stated Intel had been a “trusted adviser” throughout the process of designing its open RAN network, adding it was pleased with the “maturity and power” demonstrated in testing of commercial off-the-shelf hardware based on Intel’s FlexRAN architecture.

Dish Network previously contracted Nokia to provide core network software; VMware for cloud capabilities; Matrixx Software for its charging system; and Mavenir, Altiostar and Fujitsu to deliver open RAN software and radio equipment.

The award comes as Intel ramps its efforts in the 5G infrastructure market: last month, it expanded a range of next-generation infrastructure products first unveiled in February to capitalise on what it said was a $25 billion market opportunity.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

