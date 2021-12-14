 Intel mulls Malaysia capacity upgrade - report - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Intel mulls Malaysia capacity upgrade – report

14 DEC 2021

Intel was tipped to expand production capacity in Malaysia with a significant investment in a new facility as the company looks to turn its fortune around in the middle of an ongoing global chip shortage.

Bloomberg reported Intel plans to invest MYR30 billion ($7.1 billion) in its semiconductor packaging capabilities and its CEO Pat Gelsinger intends to hold a press briefing tomorrow (15 December) in Kuala Lumpur with Trade Minister Azmin Ali and Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Arham Abdul Rahman.

Gelsinger reportedly also plans talks with executives at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which Bloomberg stated underscored the importance of Asia Pacific to Intel’s recovery.

The trip is Gelsinger’s first to Asia since taking the helm in February 2021, Bloomberg stated.

Bloomberg noted the chip shortage was spurred by years of under-investment and a spike in demand for computing devices driven by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

