 Intel fills CEO vacancy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel fills CEO vacancy

31 JAN 2019

Intel closed a seven-month search for a replacement CEO, picking interim chief Robert Swan (pictured) to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Swan stepped up from his position as CFO to fill the shoes of former chief executive Brian Krzanich, who abruptly resigned in June when news broke he had an affair with an employee.

Todd Underwood, VP of finance, will take on Swan’s CFO duties on an interim basis while the company searches for a full-time replacement.

In a press release, Intel chairman Andy Bryant said Swan’s “outstanding” performance as interim chief, knowledge of the business and relationships with customers were key factors in his selection.

Swan, who reportedly stated previously he wasn’t interested in keeping the job, said in a letter to employees he “jumped at the opportunity to remove ‘interim’ from my title”. He added the company must work to improve execution and continue “innovating for an increasingly data-centric world”.

The new CEO joined Intel as CFO in October 2016 and previously held positions as an operating partner at equity company General Atlantic from 2015 to 2016, and CFO at eBay from 2006 to 2015.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Intel eyes Apple exec for CEO role

Intel targets 5G infrastructure with new SoC

Intel Americas GM urges use of industry experts

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association