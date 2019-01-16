Intel eyes Apple exec for CEO role - Mobile World Live

Apple’s SVP of hardware technologies Johny Srouji secured a spot on a shortlist of candidates to replace former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Axios reported.

The Apple executive appears to have beaten a number of other high-profile contenders including past Intel executives Anand Chandrasekher and Renee James, along with Motorola CEO Sanjay Jha: Bloomberg reported the trio were no longer being considered for the post.

Srouji (pictured, right) has worked at Apple since 2008, when he joined to lead development of the first Apple-designed system on chip. He has history with Intel, working for the company from 1990 to 2005, and also previously worked as a CPU design manager for IBM.

The news comes as Intel’s search for a new chief executive drags on more than six months after Krzanich resigned over an affair with an employee. Bloomberg noted Intel’s board is aiming to fill the seat before the company reports earnings on 24 January.

Robert Swan, Intel’s CFO who has been serving as interim CEO since Krzanich’s departure, has said he’s not interested in keeping the top job.

Srouji could bring key expertise to Intel as the company looks to position itself as a leader on 5G. However, it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to step away from such a prominent role at Apple.