 Intel eyes Apple exec for CEO role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel eyes Apple exec for CEO role

16 JAN 2019

Apple’s SVP of hardware technologies Johny Srouji secured a spot on a shortlist of candidates to replace former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Axios reported.

The Apple executive appears to have beaten a number of other high-profile contenders including past Intel executives Anand Chandrasekher and Renee James, along with Motorola CEO Sanjay Jha: Bloomberg reported the trio were no longer being considered for the post.

Srouji (pictured, right) has worked at Apple since 2008, when he joined to lead development of the first Apple-designed system on chip. He has history with Intel, working for the company from 1990 to 2005, and also previously worked as a CPU design manager for IBM.

The news comes as Intel’s search for a new chief executive drags on more than six months after Krzanich resigned over an affair with an employeeBloomberg noted Intel’s board is aiming to fill the seat before the company reports earnings on 24 January.

Robert Swan, Intel’s CFO who has been serving as interim CEO since Krzanich’s departure, has said he’s not interested in keeping the top job.

Srouji could bring key expertise to Intel as the company looks to position itself as a leader on 5G. However, it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to step away from such a prominent role at Apple.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon latest partner in Apple Services push

Apple wins one over Qualcomm in Germany

PayPal nabs former iPhone marketing VP
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association