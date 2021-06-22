 Intel expands 5G portfolio - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel expands 5G portfolio

22 JUN 2021

Intel staked a claim as the leading provider of chips for virtualised RANs (vRAN) as it unveiled new additions to its 5G and edge product portfolios during an advance MWC21 Barcelona briefing.

The vendor introduced its Intel Network Platform, which includes system-level reference architectures, drivers and software building blocks. The company is unifying the codebase and architecture for its two Smart Edge software solutions for the multi-access edge computing (MEC) layer.

Intel added the platform will add security to vRAN deployments through a new field programmable gate array with integrated cryptography acceleration.

Finally, Intel is adding an Ethernet adapter for space-constrained systems at edge locations, which will include Synchronous Ethernet, a method of transferring frequency over the physical layer.

Intel said its technology is already deployed in more than 35,000 edge implementations and estimated the market for silicon used at the network edge will be worth $65 billion by 2025.

The chip giant highlighted Deutsche Telekom, Reliance Jio and Cellnex were among a number of network operators using its technology, adding it is also working with some of the industry’s most prominent innovators including Dish Network and Cohere Technologies.

In a further sign of Intel’s focus on 5G, CEO Pat Gelsinger last week joined Qualcomm president and CEO-elect Cristiano Amon at the CNBC Evolve Global Summit to discuss cooperation.

Gelsinger explained Intel could combine its compute expertise with Qualcomm’s communications strength, and detailed plans to open new chip factories in the US and Europe by the year-end.

Amon said those facilities were “a great opportunity for Qualcomm”.

The Intel chief also expressed concern about Nvidia’s move to acquire chip design company Arm and said it would “definitely be interested in understanding” alternative options.

Qualcomm reportedly also expressed interest if the Nvidia move falls through.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Samsung flaunts virtual 5G credentials, details 6G focus

Airtel, Tata Group develop domestic 5G equipment

Intel, Jio forge 5G partnership
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association