 Intel asserts vRAN dominance, 5G leadership - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel asserts vRAN dominance, 5G leadership

27 JAN 2022
Intel

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger claimed almost all virtualised RAN (vRAN) deployments use its Xeon processors and FlexRAN architecture, underscoring the chipmaker’s growing involvement in the mobile infrastructure market.

On Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings call, Gelsinger also claimed leadership in 5G platforms, positioning it to benefit from growth he expects in the edge sector in the next two-to-three years.

Chip manufacturers have an opportunity in the vRAN market because it relies on generic hardware rather than specialised silicon.

Intel’s data centre business, which includes sales to cloud providers and enterprises, registered 20 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to $7.3 billion.

Gelsinger credited enterprise demand for the increase. “We don’t see everything going to the cloud”.

The CEO predicted Intel’s Mobileye division will launch commercial robotaxi services in Munich and Tel Aviv this year. He added plans for an IPO of the unit are on track and another business spin-off might be in the company’s future.

Financial performance
Intel reported Q4 revenue of $20.5 billion, up 2.7 per cent. Higher costs and expenses weighed on net profit, which declined 21.1 per cent to $4.6 billion.

Full year net income of $19.9 billion was 4.9 per cent lower, on revenue of $79.0 billion, up 1.5 per cent.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Grameenphone gains on capex splurge

Samsung bullish on 2022 smartphone demand

AT&T claims net additions milestone

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association