Intel asserts vRAN dominance, 5G leadership

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger claimed almost all virtualised RAN (vRAN) deployments use its Xeon processors and FlexRAN architecture, underscoring the chipmaker’s growing involvement in the mobile infrastructure market.

On Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings call, Gelsinger also claimed leadership in 5G platforms, positioning it to benefit from growth he expects in the edge sector in the next two-to-three years.

Chip manufacturers have an opportunity in the vRAN market because it relies on generic hardware rather than specialised silicon.

Intel’s data centre business, which includes sales to cloud providers and enterprises, registered 20 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to $7.3 billion.

Gelsinger credited enterprise demand for the increase. “We don’t see everything going to the cloud”.

The CEO predicted Intel’s Mobileye division will launch commercial robotaxi services in Munich and Tel Aviv this year. He added plans for an IPO of the unit are on track and another business spin-off might be in the company’s future.

Financial performance

Intel reported Q4 revenue of $20.5 billion, up 2.7 per cent. Higher costs and expenses weighed on net profit, which declined 21.1 per cent to $4.6 billion.

Full year net income of $19.9 billion was 4.9 per cent lower, on revenue of $79.0 billion, up 1.5 per cent.