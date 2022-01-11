 Intel appoints CFO - Mobile World Live
Home

Intel appoints CFO

11 JAN 2022

Intel named David Zinsner as EVP and CFO, filling a position vacated by George Davis, who announced retirement plans in October 2021.

IntelZinsner (pictured, right) was most recently CFO at semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology. Prior to this, he spent 11 months as COO of mobile network software specialist Affirmed Networks.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger stated Zinsner brings “deep knowledge of semiconductors and manufacturing” as well as expertise in “strategic thought” and “capital allocation discipline”.

Zinsner takes up the role on 17 January, at a time when Intel is investing billions in chip fabrication plants. Davis remains as an adviser until May.

Intel seperately named Michelle Johnston Holthaus as EVP and GM of Client Computing.

The current EVP and GM of Intel’s sales, marketing and communications unit has been with the company for 25 years and replaces Gregory Bryant, who is set to depart at the end of the month.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

