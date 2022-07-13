 Intel achieves water conservation milestone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel achieves water conservation milestone

13 JUL 2022

US chipmaker Intel hit a milestone in its conservation efforts for water used in manufacturing, declaring operations in the US, Costa Rica and India were officially net positive on consumption.

Net positive means Intel restored and returned more freshwater than it took across the three countries, it explained in a statement.

Water is used in Intel’s manufacturing processes, along with cooling systems and data centres.

In 2021, Intel used 16 billion gallons of water globally and returned 13.1 billion gallons “to surrounding communities”.

Todd Brady, chief sustainability officer and VP of global public affairs, stated Intel started to explore reducing water consumption ten years ago.

Intel announced a public goal to restore 100 per cent of its water consumption five years ago, along with claiming it was the first technology company to set a restoration goal.

In 2020, it commited to being net positive across its current and future operations by 2030.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Chipmakers slow US moves as CHIPS act languishes

Los fabricantes de chips reducen actividad en EEUU ante la incertidumbre sobre la ley CHIPS

Intel seeks €600M in interest from EC

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association