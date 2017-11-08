Inmarsat, JT team on global IoT play

Inmarsat struck a partnership with JT Group (formerly Jersey Telecom) to provide global connectivity for the internet of things (IoT) market, combining both satellite and mobile networks.

In a statement, Inmarsat explained the partnership would enable the creation of a global network with Inmarsat’s existing satellite infrastructure and cellular data provided by JT.

JT has a portfolio of 600 global direct roaming partners, which could connect to Inmarsat’s network and enable the satellite firm to “deliver a connectivity solution to support IoT deployments on a global scale”.

The companies said they had already completed a demonstration which showcased “the transformative potential of a global IoT network”.

Kigali demo

JT and Inmarsat worked together in collaboration with IoT player Actility to establish a smart city initiative in Kigali, Rwanda.

The satellite enabled IoT network utilised JT’s M2M SIM cards within Actility’s base stations to create connectivity gateways required for IoT applications.

Inmarsat added the solutions enabled a variety of large scale IoT projects to be deployed in the city of Kigali, including a smart bus project, real time monitoring of air pollution level, precision farming and a connected surveillance system.

Paul Gudonis, president of Inmarsat Enterprise, said integrating cellular solutions with its satellite network gives the company “a much more powerful offering when we bring our IoT solutions to market”.

“It means our customers only need to liaise with one provider, not go to one company for satellite connectivity and another for cellular data,” he said.