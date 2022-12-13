 Inmarsat grows satellite IoT marketplace - Mobile World Live
Home

Inmarsat grows satellite IoT marketplace

13 DEC 2022

Inmarsat highlighted the potential of satellite connectivity in the IoT sector as it added another company to a marketplace of industrial-grade products designed to run on its L-Band network.

The satellite company added software provider Videosoft to its Elevate marketplace. Inmarsat stated the move expands options for real-time video streaming services by tapping its latest partner’s adaptive encoding and transmission capabilities.

Inmarsat explained Videosoft provides services over mobile and satellite networks, delivering a “unique ultra-low-bandwidth software” set-up for video streaming. Potential use cases cited include remote inspection, real-time surveillance and equipment management.

Iain Janes, business development manager at Videosoft, stated the company is targeting opportunities in aerospace, marine and land-based industries, sectors “looking for an ultra-low-bandwidth streaming” service capable of delivering “situational awareness from remote locations”.

Inmarsat explained Elera, the name given to its L-Band network, is designed for IoT, with company information highlighting deployments in air traffic control, autonomous rail operations and more.

It stated Videosoft’s service will be paired with its broadband global area network to provide wide coverage and low latency.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

