Home

Industry veteran Obermann set to join Telenor board

14 NOV 2017

Rene Obermann, the former CEO of Deutsche Telekom, has been nominated to join the board of directors at Norwegian operator Telenor, effective 1 January 2018.

In a statement, Telenor’s nomination committee confirmed it had put Obermann forward, and his proposed nomination will be on the agenda when the company’s corporate assembly meets this Thursday (16 November).

Rene ObermannObermann (pictured, left) is an industry veteran, most recently serving as the CEO of Netherlands-based cable company Ziggo.

He also served as CEO of German operator Deutsche Telekom for seven years, from 2006 to 2013, and has held CEO roles at both T-Mobile International and Hutchison Moblifunk Germany.

Alongside heading up Deutsche Telekom, Obermann served as VP of the German Federal Association for Information Technology, Telecommunications and New Media from 2007-2013.

Currently, he is a partner at private equity firm Warburg Pincus, a role which he has served in since 2015.

In Telenor’s most recent Q3 earnings report, the company indicated it was making progress on a long-term company wide effort to streamline its busines and integrate more digital solutions in its operations.

Should Obermann be appointed to Telenor’s board, he will join a team of nine other representatives.

Kavit Majithia

