 Industry groups urge Europe to reject privacy proposal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Industry groups urge Europe to reject privacy proposal

06 NOV 2020

Industry associations GSMA and ETNO called on European Union (EU) member states to reject a proposal for tightening rules on communication services metadata processing, warning the approach would impede innovation and development of Europe’s data economy.

The two organisations issued a joint statement after Germany proposed a change in EU’s ePrivacy Regulation (ePR) directive to restrict the use of pseudonymised metadata in communication services.

GSMA and ETNO noted the proposal reflected “a persistent misconception that privacy and innovation cannot coexist”, while not being “fit for future nor European competitiveness” as it didn’t bridge “the gap between protecting privacy and confidentiality and stimulating innovation” in service providers across Europe.

Going forward, the organisations stated the suggested text failed to reflect views by member states demonstrating a growing consensus over processing of pseudonymised metadata.

The industry also urged for continued work for securing a “framework that is conducive to strengthening the EU’s data economy”.

In 2017, the European Commission (EC) proposed to extend its privacy directive, currently applying only to operators, to cover companies providing messaging services. EU member states, however, have yet to reach an agreement on adopting the regulations.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

GSMA inks digital pacts with APAC authorities

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

North America 5G set to hit the mainstream – GSMA
Thrive - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association