Industry groups turn up heat ahead of car vote - Mobile World Live

Mobile and automotive associations continued to ramp pressure on European Union member states to reject a controversial proposal to use Wi-Fi-based technology in connected vehicles, ahead of a crunch vote on the regulation.

In an open letter signed by the GSMA, the GSA, ETNO and 5G Automotive Association, the groups said European Commission regulation “fails to ensure technology-neutrality, ignoring that newer technologies have emerged in recent years”.

In March, the EC backed rules to advance the deployment of C-ITS on Europe’s roads, which would see the adoption of Wi-Fi-based standards over mobile technology, such as 5G-powered Cellular-Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X).

However, the EC’s move drew ire from across the mobile industry, which argued that the technology of choice was outdated and risked undercutting Europe’s 5G future.

To be adopted European Council must approve the regulation before it is passed into law.

With the vote now imminent, the groups issued a letter again outlining their objections, calling on “member states to formally object to the current version of the delegated act”.

The groups argue the regulation was an opportunity to ensure that driving becomes a safer and smarter experience for all road uses, while fostering innovation in both the automotive and ICT sectors.

“Only a technology-neutral, innovation friendly approach can deliver upon these goals by allowing unhindered market access for the most advanced global standards,” the letter read.