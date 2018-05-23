English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Industry chiefs welcome Nordic 5G collaboration

23 MAY 2018

Nordic nations signed a wide-ranging agreement on 5G deployment across the region, with the aim of driving the digital economy and boosting uptake of the new technology.

Among the measures covered by the pledge was: the creation of joint testbeds; technical co-ordination of 5G bands; easing of regulation on installation of network equipment; and encouraging innovation in transport, emergency communications, industrial automation, energy and agriculture.

In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland said they had “agreed to the common vision of being the first and most integrated 5G region in the world.”

The move was welcomed by the CEOs of some of the largest mobile industry players in the area, who noted the need for appropriate regulation to achieve the political vision.

A letter co-signed by chiefs of Ericsson, Nokia, Iceland Telecom, TDC Group, Tele2 Group, Telenor Group, Telia and Vodafone Iceland said: “We welcome, in particular, the recognition by the leaders that the deployment of 5G will require substantial investments as well as the appropriate regulatory frameworks.”

“Swift elaboration of specific, measurable and time-bound actions to facilitate 5G deployment ecosystems will be crucial to create the right conditions for private investment – the foundation of 5G rollout. Appropriate spectrum assignment rules and removing obstacles to the deployment of 5G infrastructure should be at the centre of such [an] action plan,” it added.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ericsson expects NB-IoT, LTE-M to couple from 2019

HMD Global raises $100M to fuel Nokia devices push

RCom fights to prevent insolvency move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association