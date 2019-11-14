 Indiegogo explains entrepreneurial focus - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Indiegogo explains entrepreneurial focus

14 NOV 2019

INTERVIEW: Indiegogo CEO Andy Yang (pictured) explained the company developed a feature to enable entrepreneurs to continuously raise capital, as the crowdfunding platform moves to expand its offerings.

The executive outlined its InDemand feature as a key difference between the company and its competitors, as it “helps entrepreneurs fund beyond their initial campaign”, enabling them to stick with the platform “and continue to raise capital”.

“We have this entrepreneur community and this backer consumer community, and we are trying to connect them through conversation and different campaigns”.

Since the start of his tenure in May, Yang said he has seen a rise in the number of repeat entrepreneurs and campaigners using the platform. This is currently concentrated on North America, which comprises about a third of the company’s business.

Yang also discussed some of the most notable projects in the mobile tech sector which are supported by the platform, along with its participation in the 4 Years From Now event at MWC19 Los Angeles.

View the interview here.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Interview: Indiegogo

Facebook moves to make Internet.org more ‘inclusive’ after India net neutrality concerns

Jolla Tablet to go ahead as it smashes through crowdfunding target
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association