 India to reserve 5G spectrum for private networks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India to reserve 5G spectrum for private networks

15 JUN 2022

India unveiled plans to hold an auction of 5G-enabling spectrum by the end of July and indicated some frequencies will be reserved to enable enterprises to establish private mobile networks.

In a statement, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi announced it had approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to auction a total of 72GHz of spectrum spanning frequencies from 600MHz to 26GHz, with a validity period of 20 years.

Reuters reported India’s government agreed to set a reserve price of INR3.2 billion ($40.6 million).

However, the plan to set aside spectrum for what the government termed “captive non-public networks” has proved controversial and somewhat divisive.

It is opposed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents major operators including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, but the Broadband India Forum (BFI), which speaks on behalf of tech companies including Amazon, Google and Meta Platforms, supports the plan.

In a tweet, the COAI wrote allocating spectrum to industry verticals for private networks “isn’t justified as licensed access service providers are fully capable of providing all customised solutions”.

The cabinet explained it decided to enable private networks to support “a new wave” of industrial applications in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and more.

Those interested in participating in the auction are invited to submit their applications by 8 July with the process due to start on 26 July.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

AIS, ZTE to launch 5G innovation hub

Vingroup inks advanced computing deal with Intel

SKT claims first in UHD content transmission
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association