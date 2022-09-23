 India proposes OTT licence shake-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India proposes OTT licence shake-up

23 SEP 2022

India drafted a new telecommunication bill, calling for OTT messaging and video-calling platforms including WhatsApp, Zoom and Google Duo to obtain a telecom licence to operate in the country.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) published the draft bill, stating it forms part of a wider ambition for India to become a fully digital nation.

Under the proposed legislation, the DoT seeks to ensure telecom services including calling and messaging offered by OTT players falls under its licensing regime and subject to the same policies applied to operators.

The proposal was reportedly an upshot of long-running disputes as operators called for OTT players to be set on an equal footing, particularly with regard to high licence fees.

If approved, the legislation will enable the government to regulate internet-based communication services, including a provision to waive payments for operators with financial constraints and refund fees should a registered entity surrender its licence.

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw stated the goal is to establish an interactive system in which “the industry’s concerns are addressed by the government and the government’s concerns are duly taken into consideration by the industry”.

However, the bill also grants the state the capacity to direct when certain messages on the OTT “shall not be transmitted” for national security reasons, while immunity is given to press messages released by government-accredited correspondents.

If approved by the Parliament, the bill will replace the Telegraph Act of 1885, which the DoT stated is now outdated.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

TRAI dismisses calls for OTT regulation

Paytm makes inroads across rural India

New Call targets Indian acquisitions – report
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association