 India operators cool on 5G auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India operators cool on 5G auction

30 JUN 2022

India’s upcoming 5G auction has reportedly been met with a muted response by the country’s major operators, which remain at odds with the government’s decision to allocate some airwaves to enterprises for private networks.

In an interview, S.P. Kochhar, director general of industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) told Reuters the country’s biggest operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were upset about the make-up of the auction, estimating a potential 5G revenue loss of 40 per cent.

The COAI, which represents the interests of major operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, failed in attempts to dissuade the regulator from setting aside spectrum for enterprises, while technology companies including Amazon and Google supported the plan.

Kochhar explained operators were counting on demand from enterprises to justify a major investment to the tune of billions of dollars, considering it expects uptake of 5G by retail consumers to be slow due to the current economic environment.

Other unnamed sources told Reuters operators were now planning to make muted bids in the auction, with the rise of private networks dampening the 5G business case.

The government hopes allowing enterprises access to 5G spectrum and, in turn private networks, will drive innovation across a range of sectors, following success with similar moves in South Korea and Germany.

India’s auction is due to be held in July and the government has set a reserve price of INR3.2 billion ($40.5 million) for a total of 72GHz of spectrum up for grabs.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

India to reserve 5G spectrum for private networks

India targets 6G launch by end of decade

BSNL readies 4G move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association