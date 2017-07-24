English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Troubled chip firm Imagination targeted by Beijing-backed fund

24 JUL 2017

A private equity fund backed by the Chinese government reportedly held talks about acquiring Imagination Technologies, the UK-based chip company currently embroiled in a row with Apple.

The UK’s Sunday Telegraph reported that Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, a private equity fund based in Silicon Valley that counts authorities in Beijing as major backers, is in the early stages of discussions that could see it acquire the semiconductor player, or parts of its business.

The report stated Imagination has become the takeover target of a handful of relatively unknown Chinese investors, after the company put itself up for sale in June, following a well-publicised dispute with its largest customer Apple.

Imagination revealed in April that Apple was set to terminate its contract for the company’s graphics intellectual property in favour of developing its own in-house alternative.

The two companies then failed to agree a royalties deal, which led to Imagination filing a dispute resolution action.

Imagination also said Apple, which plans to stop using the company’s technology within the next 15 to 24 months, would find it “extremely challenging” to design a new architecture without infringing on its IP, patents and confidential information.

Apple hit back by accusing Imagination of sitting on the news it was being dropped as a supplier for two months, stating it had first informed the company of its decision in February.

The Telegraph reported that Canyon Bridge is considered to be a serious bidder to make the acquisition.

Last year, the fund agreed to pay $1.3 billion for US microchip firm Lattice Semiconductor, however the deal has come under fire due to Canyon’s links to the Chinese government.

A US government committee is currently investigating the deal, amid national security concerns.

It remains to be seen whether a deal between Canyon and Imagination would face similar scrutiny in the UK.

After it was revealed that Imagination was to lose Apple as a customer, its share price saw a dramatic drop.

The company now has a stock market value of approximately £400 million, well below a previous peak of £2 billion.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

US tech group wades into Apple/Qualcomm spat

Baidu, JD.com part of $12B investment in China Unicom

Qualcomm Q3 profit hit by Apple dispute, warns on Q4

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association