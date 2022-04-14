 Iliad tipped for TIM consumer move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad tipped for TIM consumer move

14 APR 2022

Reuters reported Iliad Group could seek to bolster its Italian unit through investing in a new Telecom Italia services unit proposed by the Italian operator’s CEO Pietro Labriola.

The news agency stated Iliad is interested in buying into Telecom Italia’s domestic consumer services business.

Earlier this year, Labriola outlined a plan to split the Italian operator’s  infrastructure assets from its services operations.

This unit would include Telecom Italia’s fixed and mobile consumer businesses as well as radio frequencies. CVC Capital Partners previously submitted a non-binding proposal for a minority stake in the operator’s enterprise services operations.

Reuters noted Iliad has shifted its focus to Telecom Italia after attempts to buy Vodafone’s Italian operations came to nothing.

Iliad Group CEO Thomas Reynaud also reportedly confirmed the operator was in talks with WindTre on a network-sharing deal in Italy which would help reduce the cost of rolling out a 5G mobile network in the country.

Telecom Italia has already attracted interest from US investor KKR, which made a €10.8 billion non-binding offer for the group, though the pair appeared to be at an impasse over how to proceed with any potential deal.

The Italian operator is also pursuing alternative strategies as part of an internal revamp, recently starting talks with state lender CDP on a potential merger of its fixed network with state-backed Open Fiber.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

TIM, KKR hit due diligence impasse

TIM starts network merger talks with CDP

TIM gets new offer from CVC
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association