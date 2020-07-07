 Iliad targets converged move in Italy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad targets converged move in Italy

07 JUL 2020

Iliad Italia signed an agreement with wholesale provider Open Fiber as part of a plan to begin offering converged fixed and mobile services, a move which further ratchets competition to Telecom Italia, Vodafone Italy and Wind Tre.

The challenger operator, which reports it recruited more than 5.5 million mobile customers within two years of its launch in May 2018, noted the agreement was a first step towards achieving its objective of also offering fixed services. Its three mobile market rivals already offer converged deals.

Iliad Italia entered the mobile market with deals which severely undercut rivals, similar tactics which affiliate Free Mobile used to disrupt the French market in 2012.

Following its debut in Italy, rivals began slashing prices, with the company since blamed for falling ARPU in the country.

In a statement on the Open Fiber deal, Iliad Italia CEO Benedetto Levi (pictured) said it planned to bring the values of “transparency, simplicity and clarity” it brought to mobile into the fixed segment.

“The growing demand for connectivity in recent months has prompted us to speed up the time for entry into the fixed segment and the partnership with Open Fiber is the first step in this direction.”

It is the latest significant contract won by Open Fiber in recent weeks, with the company also inking agreements with Orange Business Services and satellite TV company Sky Italia.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Italian operator fine deadline extended

Italian operators fined for price rise collusion

Iliad targets Vodafone, TIM tower deal

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association