Iliad sets units Free with structure shift

08 FEB 2023

Iliad Group appointed a CEO and CFO for its French Free business, as it unveiled plans for a new management structure where separate executive teams will be in place for each of the trio of countries it operates in.

In a statement, the company revealed Nicolas Thomas had been appointed Free CEO with Thomas Robin the unit’s CFO. Thomas was previously Iliad COO, while Robin was head of financial control at Free Mobile.

Alongside its promotions, the company noted from 6 March there will be individual executive teams in place specifically dedicated to its units in France, Italy and Poland. Iliad Group will continue to be led by CEO Thomas Reynaud and deputy CEO Nicolas Jaeger.

The company noted group-level responsibility will include monitoring overall strategic plans and implementation of climate action, alongside preparing “future developments”.

Reynaud said the moves were “very logical” adding: “Thanks to this change there will be more sharing of best practices between our operators in each different country. And that’s the key to affirming our position as a European leader.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

