 Iliad mulls fundraising options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad mulls fundraising options

19 MAR 2019

France-based operator group Iliad began reviewing its options for 5,700 mobile sites as it seeks to raise cash to accelerate network rollout across its two markets.

As part of its 2018 annual results statement, the company said it was looking into forming an “industrial partnership” with an unnamed investor to raise funds to speed-up infrastructure deployment and “maximise value creation”.

It is not clear if the company is looking to sell-off the assets completely or divest a stake in the units.

During 2018 Iliad entered its second market, Italy, though simultaneously the operator was losing subscribers in its home market as it changed its strategy to attract a higher ARPU base.

In a statement, Iliad said its unit in France had moved to “less aggressive and more targeted promotions” during 2018 in addition to introducing new loyalty policies. During the year it lost 254,000 mobile subscribers in its home market, ending December with a base of 13.4 million.

Iliad set up shop in Italy in May 2018, with a strategy based on significantly undercutting rivals’ pricing. It claimed “outstanding commercial success” having secured 2.8 million subscribers by the end of the year.

Overall net profit for 2018 was €330 million, down 18.5 per cent year-on-year. Revenue in France fell 2 per cent year-on-year to €4.8 billion, due primarily to a decline in takings from its landline division. In Italy revenue was €125 million, resulting in an operating loss in the country of €52 million.

Iliad’s net debt at the end of the year was €4 billion, up from €2.5 billion at end-2017, with high capital expenditure costs recorded in Italy as it continues to construct its network.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Data gains fuel China Telecom 2018 financials

China Unicom profit jumps on data, 4G gains

Rising tenancies power China Tower financials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association