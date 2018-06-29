English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Iliad Italia signs 300,000 users in first month – report

29 JUN 2018

Italian low-cost new entrant Iliad signed up an average of almost 10,000 users per day in its first month of operation, with rival WindTre said to be the hardest hit.

Wall Street Italia reported figures from business analysts in the country estimating around 40 per cent of the 300,000 connections Iliad made since launching on 29 May came from WindTre. Around a quarter of the total came from Vodafone Italia, with 20 per cent former Telecom Italia customers.

Iliad adopted a similar strategy as it did when it shook-up the French market with its Free brand: it’s opening offer in Italy significantly undercut rivals with much higher data allocations at a lower price.

The deal is only available to the first million customers, but if tactics used in France are replicated in Italy its full price tariffs are also likely to be lower than equivalents from rivals.

In response to the newcomer’s entry, Italy’s other operators have slashed prices and increased allocations through a number of special offers and deals. Vodafone Italy also last week unveiled discount brand Ho in an apparent attempt to challenge at the low-cost end of the market.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more



