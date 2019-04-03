 Iliad Italia refuses to be scapegoat for market woes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad Italia refuses to be scapegoat for market woes

03 APR 2019

Iliad Italia CEO Benedetto Levi (pictured) launched a savage attack on market rivals for blaming his company for their own under-performance and subsequent need for cost-cutting measures, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, Levi said his company was being charged with “all the sins in the world” by competitors, when in reality there were a variety of other factors impacting falling service revenue.

He noted operators should deal with competition by creating differentiated services, while noting falling consumer prices were the latest in a string of excuses made by rivals for revenue declines.

The executive said in 2018 operators blamed a change in billing cycles for reducing turnover; in 2017 they cited EU roaming regulations; and previously attributed declines to OTT companies taking SMS revenue.

Levi added he believed Iliad Italia brought benefits to both consumers and the industry.

Iliad shook the Italian market, launching in May 2018 with aggressively priced offers which drastically undercut rivals Vodafone Italy, Wind Tre and Telecom Italia.

By the end of 2018, the newcomer had signed-up 2.8 million subscribers, though simultaneously its parent company was losing ground in its home market of France.

In the wake of Iliad’s arrival Italy’s other operators cut their own prices and, in Vodafone’s case, launched discount sub-brand Ho. Last month, Vodafone’s Italy unit entered negotiations with trade unions over redundancies in the country citing a “drastic fall in prices”.

Wind Tre is reportedly mulling selling assets and relocating staff, while Telecom Italia cited the entry of Iliad and “changed competitive scenario” as contributing to a €166 million drop in annual service revenue in its 2018 financial results.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Iliad mulls fundraising options

Italy delivers Iliad upside as domestic results decline

Agcom provokes Iliad ire over licence extensions

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association