Iliad Italia hits 1M subscribers

Iliad announced its low-cost venture in Italy racked up 1 million subscribers within 50 days of launching, having hit 300,000 in its first month.

“Thanks to this successful launch, Iliad Italia has decided to extend its €5.99 per month offering to its next 200,000 subscribers,” it said in a statement.

The deal includes 30GB of 4G data. Although availability of the offer is limited, if the tactics Iliad used in France are replicated in Italy, its full price tariffs are also likely to be lower than equivalents from rivals.

In response, Italy’s other operators have slashed prices and increased allocations through a number of special offers and deals.

In a blog post, James Robinson, senior analyst at GSMA Intelligence, noted “competitive and transparent pricing does not mean Iliad’s success in Italy is a foregone conclusion. This may be helped or hindered by a number of other factors”, including Italy being a predominantly prepaid market, the fact the operator had no presence in the country prior to launch and the reaction of the incumbent MNOs