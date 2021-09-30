 Iliad founder hits key threshold in buyout bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Iliad founder hits key threshold in buyout bid

30 SEP 2021

The holding company running billionaire Xavier Niel’s bid to take Iliad Group private surpassed the size of stake required to launch a squeeze-out procedure to acquire the remainder.

In an update on Holdco’s €3.1 billion bid to buyout minority stakeholders, it revealed it owned more than 96 per cent of the operator group’s shares as of yesterday (29 September).

Having surpassed the 90 per cent needed to acquire the remainder and delist the company, it noted the squeeze-out procedure would be invoked in the “coming days”.

At the time Neil’s holding company announced the big money bid in July he controlled almost 71 per cent of Iliad Group equity. By the time the buyout was formally kicked-off earlier this month, this had been increased to 84 per cent.

On originally announcing the move Niel stated the operator required “rapid changes and major investments which will be easier to undertake as an unlisted company” for its next stages of growth.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Iliad founder moves closer to privatisation plan

Iliad founder makes €3.1B offer to buyout shareholders

Iliad pumps funds into 5G to chase high-end gains

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association