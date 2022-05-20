Iliad credits sizeable investments for positive Q1

Disruptive operator Iliad Group highlighted the continuation of what it described as a solid growth trajectory in Q1, reaping the rewards of so-called massive investments in 5G, fibre and cloud solutions.

The company noted it had increased subscriber numbers across its operations in France, Italy and Poland. Iliad added the group had managed to build and shape a sustainable growth model despite the current context of inflation and rising energy prices.

In an associated statement, CEO Thomas Reynaud (pictured) branded the quarter a “symbolic milestone”, with the company launching fixed services in Italy and finalising an acquisition of UPC Poland, which completed the day after the end of the quarter.

“Our group is now present in both the fixed and mobile markets in each of our three host countries.”

“We are now a convergent operator and are well positioned to fully capitalise on the complementary features of our offerings.”

In Q1 the company booked revenue of €1.9 billion, up almost 5 per cent year-on-year. Net profit was €477 million compared with €131 million.

However, Iliad noted the two profit figures were not directly comparable partly due to it booking €330 million from previously announced asset sales.