 IHS Towers pulls trigger on IPO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IHS Towers pulls trigger on IPO

05 OCT 2021

Independent infrastructure company IHS Towers launched an IPO seeking a valuation of more than $7 billion after offering 22.5 million shares, which could prove to be the largest listing by an African company in the US.

In a filing made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, IHS said it was seeking a price of between $21 to $24 a share, with the group offering 18 million shares of its own in addition to 4.5 million offered by certain selling shareholders.

The tower operator, which is 29 per cent owned by Africa operator MTN and controls 30,000 masts across five countries in the continent, in addition to holding a presence in the Middle East and South America, expects to raise around $380 million in net proceeds, should it achieve the middle offering price range valuation.

Goldman Sachs and French private equity investor Wendel also hold stakes in the company.

IHS’ listing comes as operators in Europe, Africa and Asia look to monetise their towers and sell off assets to specialist tower company and investors, cashing in on demand for infrastructure investments.

MTN Uganda
MTN values its stake in IHS at around £2 billion, but has indicated it wants to trim this down as part of a strategy to scale back the company.

Separately, the company said in a statement it would list 20 per cent of its Ugandan unit on the country’s stock exchange, as it looks to allow more local investment and follows similar moves in Nigeria, Ghana and Rwanda.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

MTN inks expanded Flutterwave mobile money deal

MTN set for H1 profit drop after Yemen hit

MTN expects fintech spin-off within a year

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association