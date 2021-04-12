IHS Towers expands LatAm reach - Mobile World Live

Telecoms infrastructure provider IHS Towers added 819 towers to its Latin America portfolio, as it looks to boost its market presence in what it claimed was a key region offering significant growth potential.

In a statement, the company explained the deal includes the acquisition of 602 towers in Brazil and 217 in Colombia from tower operator Centennial Towers, bringing its total portfolio to more than 29,700 towers spanning nine markets.

Following the deal, Centennial Towers only has operations in Mexico, consisting of approximately 800 towers.

IHS Towers said the move was aligned with its growth strategy, reinforcing its position and “core expertise” in both countries.

The tower operator added the takeover would place it in a good position to support 5G rollouts in Brazil and Colombia by providing new locations for signal transmission and distribution, alongside fibre deployment support.

IHS Towers chairman and group CEO Sam Darwish highlighted Latin America as a “key region for us with its high growth potential” and said the company will continue increasing its market presence in the territory.

The provider entered Latin America in February 2020 by purchasing nearly 2,300 towers in Brazil from Cell Site Solutions.