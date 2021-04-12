 IHS Towers expands LatAm reach - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IHS Towers expands LatAm reach

12 APR 2021

Telecoms infrastructure provider IHS Towers added 819 towers to its Latin America portfolio, as it looks to boost its market presence in what it claimed was a key region offering significant growth potential.

In a statement, the company explained the deal includes the acquisition of 602 towers in Brazil and 217 in Colombia from tower operator Centennial Towers, bringing its total portfolio to more than 29,700 towers spanning nine markets.

Following the deal, Centennial Towers only has operations in Mexico, consisting of approximately 800 towers.

IHS Towers said the move was aligned with its growth strategy, reinforcing its position and “core expertise” in both countries.

The tower operator added the takeover would place it in a good position to support 5G rollouts in Brazil and Colombia by providing new locations for signal transmission and distribution, alongside fibre deployment support.

IHS Towers chairman and group CEO Sam Darwish highlighted Latin America as a “key region for us with its high growth potential” and said the company will continue increasing its market presence in the territory.

The provider entered Latin America in February 2020 by purchasing nearly 2,300 towers in Brazil from Cell Site Solutions.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

GSMA Intelligence tips Latin America for 5G boom

Telefonica makes $22M buyout deal to Peru investors

Intelligence Brief:What will make 5G take off in LatAm?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association