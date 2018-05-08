English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Idea-Vodafone merger advances with clarity on FDI

08 MAY 2018

Idea Cellular’s proposed merger with Vodafone India moved a step closer after both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) did not object to Idea increasing its foreign direct investment (FDI), The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Once Idea is cleared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to increase its FDI, the two companies can request the department to transfer Vodafone’s licence to Idea for final approval of the merger that would create India’s largest operator by revenue and subscribers, the newspaper said.

Although RBI did not find any violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the planned merger, DIPP asked DoT to obtain clarification and documentation on whether all units with shares in the Indian operators are FDI compliant, ET reported.

An official told ET that after Idea and Vodafone provide that documentation, DoT will be able to clear the merger.

Vodafone India was cleared in December 2013 to take FDI in the company to 100 per cent and completed its own process in April 2014.

Cautious approach
DoT has been very cautious in its approval of Idea’s application to increase FDI and requested the views of the relevant agencies. A source told ET that RBI informed DoT that there was no FEMA violation, which leaves the final decision to the telecom department.

The merger is in the final stages of the approval process, with DoT secretary Aruna Sundararajan saying in late March authorities were accelerating the process and the only hurdles remaining were clearance by the foreign investment and licence departments.

Both Vodafone Group and Idea parent Aditya Birla Group slated the first half of 2018 for completion of the transaction.

In a joint statement issued in March, the companies announced Vodafone India COO Balesh Sharma would be the CEO of the new business.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone-Idea merger may lead to 5,000 layoffs

Vodafone, Idea name leadership team for Indian giant

Idea Cellular woes deepen ahead of merger
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association