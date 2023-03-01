 Iconic chief issues AI abuse warning - Mobile World Live
MWC Barcelona 2023 – News

Iconic chief issues AI abuse warning

01 MAR 2023

Lauren Kunze, CEO of conversational AI developer Iconiq (pictured), predicted the use of avatars will become prevalent in business, but warned training in the use of AI is needed to avoid abuse of the technology.

In a keynote on the third day of MWC23 Barcelona, Kunze argued there is a need for ethical AI standardisation to protect users.

“There is a clear consumer demand for applying AI for all kinds of things”, Kunze stated, adding “businesses ignoring the technology will risk missing the boat like those who dismissed mobile in early 2000”.

The CEO pointed to the significance of the technology and why it has sparked widespread deployments: “AI based on language modelling, like chatbots, can make humans feel emotionally satisfied”.

But she highlighted the potential for AI to provide a new route for online threats and harassment in chatbots. Human involvement can help mitigate these risks, she explained.

Kunze argued ethical AI standards will also help to protect users and, in turn, prevent any impact on businesses arising from a lack of proper governance.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

