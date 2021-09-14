 IBM joins Dish Network vendor list
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IBM joins Dish Network vendor list

14 SEP 2021

Dish Network added IBM’s automation and network orchestration software to the set of products lined up for a 5G network, predicting the move will enable enterprise use cases.

In a statement, the companies declared IBM’s Cloud Pak for Network Automation will be used to combine hardware and software to deliver network slicing. Dish Network plans to use the function to create specialised services for industry verticals.

IBM’s product features AI and machine learning, the latter being used to resolve problems and optimise network functions.

Steve Canepa, MD and GM of IBM’s Global Communications Sector, predicted faster time to market for new services for Dish Network.

IBM already helps enterprises migrate workloads to Amazon Web Services (AWS), the public cloud service which will host the Dish Network 5G network.

Dish Network has deals with a growing list of vendors and other companies, and is gearing up for a beta launch of its greenfield 5G network later this year.

Last week it stated carrier aggregation tests were ongoing and it had secured access to spectrum as part of this.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Dish Network seeks spectrum concession for tests

NEC, AWS strengthen cloud collaboration

IBM taps Exium for 5G edge security

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association