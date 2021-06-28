 IBM extends reach of edge application manager
HomeMWCB 21 News

IBM extends reach of edge application manager

28 JUN 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: IBM announced new edge application partners and technology, moves designed to capitalise on the convergence of edge data processing and 5G networks.

The company  quadrupled the number of edge devices enterprises can simultaneously manage a single application across using its Edge Application Manager to 40,000.

It cited smart cameras, sensors, drones, and industrial robots as examples of the devices, as it predicted increased deployments of endpoints at remote locations including warehouses, oil rigs and vehicles.

IBM added ClearBlade, FogHorn, and mimik Technology to its list of partners to help integrate Edge Application Manager into customer networks. They join big names including Cisco, Dell Technologies, Samsung and Intel, taking the total to more than 30 companies.

The company explained its growing list of partners will help it scale its edge platform to assist companies to integrate technologies including 5G by analysing and automating data at the network edge faster.

Rob High, IBM fellow, and the company’s VP and CTO of Edge Computing, said business-critical applications can deliver more value by analysing data onsite.

In a blog post, he highlighted the numerous advantages including faster decisions; higher continuous operation service levels; increased data control; improved security; reduced network and administrative costs; and support for regulation adherence.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

