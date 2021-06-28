 IBM CEO sees operators at openness crossroads - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 21 News

IBM CEO sees operators at openness crossroads

28 JUN 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (pictured) insisted operators are at a crossroads between choosing a closed future and one which is open, where they can control their digital transformation journey and benefit from new innovations such as hybrid cloud, AI and open technologies.

Krishna also believes 5G is the fuel for edge computing and it’s important to understand operators have “enormous potential to harness the power of 5G and the edge” not just for connectivity, but as a business services platform.

In manufacturing, for example, 5G-connected automated operations can reduce costs and improve the quality of production lines. But to seize that opportunity, he said operators must move away from rigid, highly-centralised network architecture to adopt more horizontal platform architectures.

“This is a large undertaking”, as an open hybrid-cloud approach is key to enabling the core, radio access and edge networks to be managed seamlessly and optimised continually.

As the industry moves into the new era of distributed computing, “I believe the winners in 5G and edge together will be those who embrace an open hybrid-cloud approach”. This open approach, he explained, gives operators the flexibility to bring together the edge, private clouds and public clouds from multiple providers, and also helps them apply AI and automation at scale.

“This is why telcos need to adopt open software platforms to remain in control of where and how they deploy network services, edge computing and enterprise offerings.”

Krishna said operators around the world are modernising their core networks to make them more software defined to deliver better customer experiences, but also to capitalise on the enormous opportunity which will come with 5G at the edge.

“This convergence of 5G edge, hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence are the tectonic forces shaping the future of telecommunications,” he said.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE chief hails industrial benefits of 5G

Qualcomm unveils smartphone, small cell platforms

Verizon chiefs focus on 5G transformation
MWCB 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association