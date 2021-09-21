 IBM, Airspan court European operators with private 5G testbed - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

IBM, Airspan court European operators with private 5G testbed

21 SEP 2021
IBM

IBM teamed with Airspan Networks to provide open RAN 5G testing to European operators, with plans to update a pair of current sites in Germany and France to cover multi-vendor integration.

The plans involve providing a 5G core network at IBM’s Global Industry Solution Center (GISC) in Nice.

In a statement, the companies explained the goal is to use open RAN to conduct long-distance trials of technologies which will enable private 5G, including edge computing and network slicing.

Airspan Networks will provide the indoor radio units, and open RAN Centralised Unit and Distributed Unit. It is also supplying 5G-connected customer premise equipment to operators seeking to test use cases.

The 5G open RAN collaboration builds on previous technology testing initiatives in Europe by both companies.

IBM announced an Open RAN Centre of Excellence in Spain in 2020, and Airspan Networks opened a 5G Innovation Lab in the UK in May.

The move expands on recent IBM operator deals in the US, including constructing a hybrid cloud-platform to underpin Verizon’s core 5G network and a deal with Dish Network.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

IBM joins Dish Network vendor list

IBM taps Exium for 5G edge security

IBM CEO sees operators at openness crossroads
MWCB 21 News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association