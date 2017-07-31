English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Hutchison pushes mobile after $1.9B HK fixed unit sale

31 JUL 2017

CK Hutchison vowed to strengthen its “market leading” position in mobile, by investing the proceeds from the HKD14.5 billion ($1.9 billion) sale of fixed business Hutchison Global Communications (HGC) into its wireless arm.

The multinational group, which operates wireless services across various markets in Asia and Europe, confirmed the sale of its Hong Kong fixed assets to Asia Cube Global Communications yesterday.

Its deal is subject to shareholder approval and is expected to be completed during or around October 2017.

In a statement, CK Hutchison’s Telecom arm (HTHKH) said HGC would continue to be a supplier of fixed services to the group, but selling the unit would allow increased investment in its mobile business.

“The transaction will enable HTHKH to focus its resources more effectively on its core business of providing mobile services to its customers,” it said.

Chairman of the company Canning Fok added: “The transaction represents an excellent opportunity to crystalise value for the company and its shareholders. The company will utilise the proceeds efficiently to continue growing its mobile business.”

Asia Cube Global Communications is owned by US investment company I Squared Capital. It focuses on supplying energy, utilities and transport in selected “high growth” markets.

As part of its ongoing expansion plans, Hutchison last week agreed to acquire Tele2’s Austrian business to increase its presence in the country and better compete with Telecom Austria.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

3 Group teams with Cisco Jasper on IoT

3 Group registers immediate gains from Italian JV

3 UK seeks spectrum boost with UK Broadband buy

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association