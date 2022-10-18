Huawei to pump €150M into first Europe cloud hub

Huawei unveiled plans to open its first European cloud hub, with the vendor set to invest €150 million in the facility in the Republic of Ireland and create 200 jobs by 2027 across a range of business functions.

The centre was announced at the Huawei Connect event in Paris. It will provide the vendor’s customers across Europe with various cloud services along with supporting enterprises in Ireland to expand to global markets.

In a statement, Huawei noted the facility would be ideally suited for use by small- and medium-sized enterprises. The move is being supported by the Irish government through investment organisation IDA Ireland.

Huawei Ireland CEO Tony Yangxu described the hub as being in a “strategically important location for the global deployment of Huawei Cloud”.

President of Huawei Cloud West European region Tim Tao added the unit “is committed to building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world with ubiquitous cloud and pervasive intelligence” for the region.

The cloud hub is Huawei’s latest investment in Europe, which has continued in recent years despite its network business being scrutinised in several European countries.

In February 2021, Huawei detailed plans to spend €80 million on R&D in Ireland from then until the end of this year.