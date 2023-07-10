 Huawei targets industrial AI with new model - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei targets industrial AI with new model

10 JUL 2023

Huawei unveiled an upgraded version of its AI assistant designed to meet industry-specific needs, as the vendor continues to jostle for position in the segment.

During the company’s developer conference, CEO and executive director at Huawei Cloud Zhang Ping’an (pictured) said the latest intelligent assistant, dubbed Pangu Models 3.0, has the potential to “reshape industries”, touting improved capabilities and faster response times.

Huawei stated the model was trained on “open industry datasets” spanning finance, manufacturing, and government to meteorology, allowing it to perform specific industry tasks on top of more common AI features.

The company is pushing the model as being different from other AI models in that it focuses on industrial usages rather than generating content.

Huawei has already worked with the Chinese government to launch an intelligent government service assistant based on a foundation model trained on more than 20,000 government data covering policy documents and service processes.

Its previous models were also deployed in railway systems, mining and pharmaceuticals.

Nikkei Asia reported Huawei’s AI system is based on the company’s own hardware as it does not have access to powerful GPUs on which other companies trained their models due to restrictions placed on the vendor by the US.

Meanwhile, fellow Chinese player Alibaba also unveiled an AI image generator similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Huawei cranks up innovation engine, highlights gains at MWC23 Shanghai

Huawei chief hails 5G as core building block

UNESCO, EU join hands on ethical AI

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association