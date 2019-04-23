Huawei targets connected car sector with 5G module - Mobile World Live

Huawei outlined its ambitions in the automotive sector with the launch of what it claimed is the world’s first 5G-powered hardware for self-driving cars.

The Chinese vendor launched the MH5000 module, based on its Balong 5000 5G chip, at the Shanghai Auto Show. In a statement, it said MH5000 was “the world’s first 5G car module with high speed and high quality”.

Huawei said the module will contribute to its plans to commercialise a 5G network for the automotive sector, which it wants to push live in the second half of 2019.

Reuters noted Huawei has been testing technology for connected cars in a number of Chinese cities, as well as signing agreements with car makers including FAW Group, Dongfeng and Changan Automobile.

Speaking in a keynote at the event, rotating chairman Eric Xu said Huawei had a made a strategic choice to develop solutions for cars, as the automotive industry increasingly turns to ICT.

“Huawei does not make cars,” said Xu. “Focusing on ICT, Huawei aims to enable car OEMs to build better vehicles. Based on ICT, Huawei aims to be a digital car-orientated and new-added components provider.”

In its statement, Huawei added: “As an important communication product for future intelligent car transportation, this 5G car module will promote the automotive industry to move towards the 5G era.”