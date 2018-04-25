Huawei target of US sanctions violation probe

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) opened an investigation into whether embattled Chinese equipment manufacturer Huawei violated US restrictions on trade with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported the initiation of a criminal probe comes after the Commerce and Treasury Departments issued subpoenas to Huawei exploring similar issues.

While Commerce and Treasury officials can levy regulatory punishments on the company, Huawei could also face criminal penalties if the DoJ determines it intentionally broke US laws.

Scrutiny from Washington is nothing new for Huawei. For years, the company has been the subject of suspicion from US officials on Capitol Hill, who accused it of spying and deemed it a threat. That political pressure, applied to US operators, blocked Huawei’s entrance to the US smartphone market.

Recent action at the Federal Communications Commission also threatens to remove Huawei’s tiny foothold in the US equipment market by blocking smaller operators from using government funding to buy its products.

What could happen

But ZTE provides a case study of just how much worse things can get for Huawei.

Last year, ZTE pleaded guilty to charges it illegally shipped US goods to Iran in violation of trade sanctions and was fined nearly $1 billion as part of a settlement agreement. But earlier this month, the US banned domestic companies from selling components to ZTE for seven years after it found the vendor violated the terms of its settlement deal.

The ban threatens ZTE’s business across the board. However, it could have a particularly outsized impact on the company’s handset division as it will not only block access to key hardware from companies such as Qualcomm but perhaps also the Android software from Google that serves as a core technology in ZTE handsets.

ZTE vowed to fight the trade ban.