English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei target of US sanctions violation probe

25 APR 2018

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) opened an investigation into whether embattled Chinese equipment manufacturer Huawei violated US restrictions on trade with Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported the initiation of a criminal probe comes after the Commerce and Treasury Departments issued subpoenas to Huawei exploring similar issues.

While Commerce and Treasury officials can levy regulatory punishments on the company, Huawei could also face criminal penalties if the DoJ determines it intentionally broke US laws.

Scrutiny from Washington is nothing new for Huawei. For years, the company has been the subject of suspicion from US officials on Capitol Hill, who accused it of spying and deemed it a threat. That political pressure, applied to US operators, blocked Huawei’s entrance to the US smartphone market.

Recent action at the Federal Communications Commission also threatens to remove Huawei’s tiny foothold in the US equipment market by blocking smaller operators from using government funding to buy its products.

What could happen
But ZTE provides a case study of just how much worse things can get for Huawei.

Last year, ZTE pleaded guilty to charges it illegally shipped US goods to Iran in violation of trade sanctions and was fined nearly $1 billion as part of a settlement agreement. But earlier this month, the US banned domestic companies from selling components to ZTE for seven years after it found the vendor violated the terms of its settlement deal.

The ban threatens ZTE’s business across the board. However, it could have a particularly outsized impact on the company’s handset division as it will not only block access to key hardware from companies such as Qualcomm but perhaps also the Android software from Google that serves as a core technology in ZTE handsets.

ZTE vowed to fight the trade ban.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

China Unicom, Huawei partner on network slicing

Ericsson revival plan gaining traction as losses shrink

Huawei looks to 5G to spur smartphone growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association